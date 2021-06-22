Akash Roy

Creative Flyer Design

Akash Roy
Akash Roy
  • Save
Creative Flyer Design typography graphic design branding flyer
Download color palette

100% Editable
A4 size (8.27X11.69) with 0.125 bleed
CMYK Color Mode
Ai File
If you need any Type Graphic designs don't forget to contact with me.
Email : akashroy5022@gmail.com
WhatsApp : +880 1774225022
Thank you...!

View all tags
Posted on Jun 22, 2021
Akash Roy
Akash Roy

More by Akash Roy

View profile
    • Like