Pranav Makote

debut shot, pranavvvmak...!

Pranav Makote
Pranav Makote
  • Save
debut shot, pranavvvmak...! design uxdesign uidesign graphic design
Download color palette

what is up...! There goes my debut shot!
I'm a Software Engineer turned UX designer. Freelancing pays my bills...!
This is I choosed to upload on dribbble.
Press "L" to show some Love !
Thanks for checking it out & have a great day...!

View all tags
Posted on Jun 22, 2021
Pranav Makote
Pranav Makote

More by Pranav Makote

View profile
    • Like