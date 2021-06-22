Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Akash Roy

Creative Print Ready Flyer Design

Akash Roy
Akash Roy
  • Save
Creative Print Ready Flyer Design print ready flyer typography branding graphic design
Download color palette

Size: A4
Page: 1 page
Resolution: 300 dpi
Color mode: RGB
Bleed: 0.125 in
illustrator AI file
If you need any Type Graphic designs don't forget to contact with me.
Email : akashroy5022@gmail.com
WhatsApp : +880 1774 225 022

View all tags
Posted on Jun 22, 2021
Akash Roy
Akash Roy

More by Akash Roy

View profile
    • Like