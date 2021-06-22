Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Yanludian

Rejewelary Logo

Yanludian
Yanludian
  • Save
Rejewelary Logo jewelry accessories vector feminine logo brand identity elegant branding logo
Download color palette

Another jewelry logo design personal project

Rejewelary is minimal jewelry and gemstone.

Want to hire me design a logo? Mail me yanludian@gmail.com

Yanludian
Yanludian

More by Yanludian

View profile
    • Like