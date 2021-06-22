Tattoo studio logo

BACKWATER

Являясь почитателем культуры татуировки, я всегда хотел нарисовать простой, но в то же время небанальный логотип. Конечно, можно было взять за основу татуировочную машинку, иглы или типсу (носик, куда помещается игла), но это может как-нибудь в другой раз, а сейчас представляю вам на суд суровый логотип тату студии в виде барабана кольта. Тему мне навеяла американская группа «Ghoultown». Ребята играют панк-рок с примесью кантри, блюза и хард-рока принимая за сюжетную основу ковбоев, мертвецов и прочие вкусные вещи. Глядя на одну из обложек альбомов в плей-листе на смартфоне, я увидел у одного из героев в руке Rольт, так и родился герой поста. Что скажете, любите татуировки и Дикий Запад?🏹

As an aficionado of tattoo culture, I have always wanted to draw a simple, but a unconventional logo. Of course, I could have taken a tattoo machine, needles or tips (the nose where the needle is placed) as a basis, but this could be some other time, and now I present to you the harsh logo of the tattoo studio in the form of a colt drum. The theme was inspired by the American band "Ghoultown". The guys play punk rock with a touch of country, blues and hard rock, taking cowboys, dead and other delicious things as a plot basis. Looking at one of the album covers in the playlist on my smartphone, I saw one of the heroes have a Colt in his hand, and the hero of the post was born. Do you love tattoos and the Wild West?🏹

