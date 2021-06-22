Complyant - Homepage Redesign

🎟️ Freelancers - want to double your rate? Join industry legends Mt Freelance for an interactive two-part crash course in July. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
👋 Hey!
We are currently working on redesigning the website and the application that helps with tax management. We started with redesigning the application itself, and this time we come to you with a refreshed landing page look. Our main goal was to focus on unifying the design and facilitating the availability of information about the application itself and its paid plans. More coming soon!
________
Remember to follow our profile for more!
Reach out today — Let's talk about your project!