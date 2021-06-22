Patryk Michalski
Clean Commit

Complyant - Homepage Redesign

Complyant - Homepage Redesign branding landing page web design interface ux playful finances tax blue redesign landing website colors design web ui figma
👋 Hey!

We are currently working on redesigning the website and the application that helps with tax management. We started with redesigning the application itself, and this time we come to you with a refreshed landing page look. Our main goal was to focus on unifying the design and facilitating the availability of information about the application itself and its paid plans. More coming soon!
