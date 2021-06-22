Rokas Aleliunas

Hammering

Rokas Aleliunas
Rokas Aleliunas
Hire Me
  • Save
Hammering dual meaning conceptual illustration brain nail heart hammer design lines poster laconic illustration composition abstract minimal
Download color palette

"Listen to your heat" - brain.

Prints and social media:
https://casualpolarbear.com/
https://www.instagram.com/casual_polar_bear/

Rokas Aleliunas
Rokas Aleliunas
Two years of everyday poster.
Hire Me

More by Rokas Aleliunas

View profile
    • Like