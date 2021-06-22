Slick Studio

Real Estate Platform

Slick Studio
Slick Studio
Hire Us
  • Save
Real Estate Platform vacation rental hotel apartment house buy sell booking airbnb reale state ui interface finance dashboard app admin panel admin
Real Estate Platform vacation rental hotel apartment house buy sell booking airbnb reale state ui interface finance dashboard app admin panel admin
Download color palette
  1. Yoreevo_mockup_1.mp4
  2. Frame 2522.png
  3. Frame 2525.png

👉 Check out full case study on Behance

🚀We’re available for new projects!
Tell us more at hi@slick.studio

Instagram / Behance

Slick Studio
Slick Studio
We create slick experiences. Let's chat ⚡️
Hire Us

More by Slick Studio

View profile
    • Like