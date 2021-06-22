Website Design for Solution Catalyst

🎟️ Freelancers - want to double your rate? Join industry legends Mt Freelance for an interactive two-part crash course in July. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Solution Catalyst was looking for a professional design to be able to search for articles and different resources. This academic website for articles was designed to be easily reachable and the results and backgrounds were easy to reach and find.
The website should've been proffesional and functional. That's why it was important to keep everything clean and minimal.
Contact us today for your acadmic and modern website designs!