Website Design for Solution Catalyst

Website Design for Solution Catalyst web design academic 2d design website illustration identity branding digital digital art design ui design animation branding motion graphics graphic design
  1. 02 (9).jpg
  2. video_2021-06-21_16-47-20.mp4

Solution Catalyst was looking for a professional design to be able to search for articles and different resources. This academic website for articles was designed to be easily reachable and the results and backgrounds were easy to reach and find.

The website should've been proffesional and functional. That's why it was important to keep everything clean and minimal.

Contact us today for your acadmic and modern website designs!

