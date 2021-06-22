Victory Park Residences Website

Vide Infra

Victory Park Residences is an elite residential complex located in the prestigious Moscow’s district adjacent to Victory Park. The complex is composed of a few small apartment buildings with a rich infrastructure that includes a superbly designed inner territory, and an array of shops and restaurants. Our task was to present the luxury offering with required elegance, technological advancement and visual impact.

Posted on Jun 22, 2021
