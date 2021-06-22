Laimute Varkalaite

Little Acorn

Once there was a time when the land was covered in the forests of the huge oaks.
Little Acorn, the guardian of the oak remembers those days and makes all his effort to bring them back.
“I strongly believe that the oaks will return the longevity to our land again. Everything we have to do is just to put together all the guardians of the oaks and to grow the first oak of the new forest,” once Little Acorn told to the tiny friend of his own — the blue Spirit of Air.

