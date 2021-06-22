World Web Technology Pvt Ltd

Expedia App Redesign

World Web Technology Pvt Ltd
World Web Technology Pvt Ltd
  • Save
Expedia App Redesign responsive app hotel booking app flight booking expedia app application design mobile app app design ui ux design
Download color palette

We designed the Expedia app in our own unique way.

Take a look at the new design concept of the Expedia app designed by our designer.

Do you want to create app ?

We are open to new opportunities, send your business inquiry to biz@worldwebtechnology.com

Follow WWT for more designs:
Facebook | Twiter | Linkedin | Pinterest | Instagram | Behance | Uplabs | Dribbble

World Web Technology Pvt Ltd
World Web Technology Pvt Ltd

More by World Web Technology Pvt Ltd

View profile
    • Like