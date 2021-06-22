Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Daniil Sarapulov

UDP

Daniil Sarapulov
Daniil Sarapulov
  • Save
UDP lettering graphic design symbol emblem mark logotype logo identity branding
Download color palette

UDP Development Company (real estate)
Symbol is based on combination Tree and Map of the city
https://www.behance.net/gallery/121947611/Logofolio-set-4

View all tags
Posted on Jun 22, 2021
Daniil Sarapulov
Daniil Sarapulov

More by Daniil Sarapulov

View profile
    • Like