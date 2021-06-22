Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Jess Chalmers

Crops for the Community Brand

Crops for the Community Brand
Crops for the Community is a concept for an initiative looking to introduce free-to-use allotments into deprived communities. The aim would be to provide fresh fruit and vegetables to residents–reducing the strain on food banks, add well-needed green spaces to urban environments, and to be a social hub for locals who want to volunteer or take part in cookery workshops.

Posted on Jun 22, 2021
