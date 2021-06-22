Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Sasha Moiseeva

3d Metal Puzzle Web Concept

Sasha Moiseeva
Sasha Moiseeva
  • Save
3d Metal Puzzle Web Concept 3d puzzle metal hero web desktop design
3d Metal Puzzle Web Concept 3d puzzle metal hero web desktop design
Download color palette
  1. metal1.jpg
  2. metal2.jpg

Hope you like it ❤️

Email me: sasha.myu@gmail.com

View all tags
Posted on Jun 22, 2021
Sasha Moiseeva
Sasha Moiseeva
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble

More by Sasha Moiseeva

View profile
    • Like