Sound In Vision - ERUPTION

Sound In Vision - ERUPTION rock n roll geometric metal band guitar rock 80s music abstract graphic art illustration
SOUND⚡️IN✨VISION // #1 ERUPTION // I created an experiment of translating some of my favorite musical frequencies into shapes and colors to create archetypal musical characters. This first piece is called ERUPTION and is inspired by the grimy distortion sounds of Eddie Van Halen, Kiss and Hard Rock in general 🎸💥 3 more, Stay tuned!

