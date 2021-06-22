Sound In Vision - ERUPTION

SOUND⚡️IN✨VISION // #1 ERUPTION // I created an experiment of translating some of my favorite musical frequencies into shapes and colors to create archetypal musical characters. This first piece is called ERUPTION and is inspired by the grimy distortion sounds of Eddie Van Halen, Kiss and Hard Rock in general 🎸💥 3 more, Stay tuned!

You can follow me here and check out ayeletraziel.art for more! 😻✨