MindInventory

Mindinventory logo fire animation

MindInventory
MindInventory
Hire Us
  • Save
Download color palette
  1. 11.mp4
  2. Comp 1.mp4

Hello Aliens,

We have animated the Mindinventory logo with fire and electric style.

Hope you like it.

Feel free to share your views on this.

Have an awesome idea? We will provide a quick analysis and free proposal for it. Don’t worry, it is secure and confidential.

We have started our new new Instagram profile.

https://www.instagram.com/mi.studio300/

Please follow this account and show your love.

Contact us on
https://www.mindinventory.com/contact-us.php
Or
sales@mindinventory.com

MindInventory
MindInventory
Intuitive design is how we give the user new superpowers.
Hire Us

More by MindInventory

View profile
    • Like