Dyspraxia Foundation

The charity currently has a busy and inconsistent look, which I wanted to strip down with this rebrand. The typography is bold and simple, to allow the messages to shine through. The new logo shows a circle in a square, representing a number of things, from a task used to diagnose dyspraxia to the idea of not everyone fitting into the same box. I have applied the brand to a new flyer informational guide and the posters.

Posted on Jun 22, 2021
