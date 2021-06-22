Dyspraxia Foundation

🎟️ Freelancers - want to double your rate? Join industry legends Mt Freelance for an interactive two-part crash course in July. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
The charity currently has a busy and inconsistent look, which I wanted to strip down with this rebrand. The typography is bold and simple, to allow the messages to shine through. The new logo shows a circle in a square, representing a number of things, from a task used to diagnose dyspraxia to the idea of not everyone fitting into the same box. I have applied the brand to a new flyer informational guide and the posters.