Zahir patel

SASS Landing Page | Gurully

Zahir patel
Zahir patel
Hire Me
  • Save
SASS Landing Page | Gurully 2021 illustration agency trend branding test platform educational softwares education graphic design ux freebie creative ux design landing page design ui design sass
SASS Landing Page | Gurully 2021 illustration agency trend branding test platform educational softwares education graphic design ux freebie creative ux design landing page design ui design sass
Download color palette
  1. Web Mockup 28.png
  2. Web Mockup 29.png

Gurully is an IT based company, which develops in-house educational softwares for exams like PTE, IELTS and CELPIP. We have been in this industry since last 6 years, pioneering in catering first class services to our customers and students across 40+ countries. Our Learning management system, mock tests, question bank and expert classroom guidance are our best few services.

Role:
UX Design
UI Design
Branding consultant

Zahir patel
Zahir patel
Let's craft brilliance together!
Hire Me

More by Zahir patel

View profile
    • Like