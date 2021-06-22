SASS Landing Page | Gurully

Gurully is an IT based company, which develops in-house educational softwares for exams like PTE, IELTS and CELPIP. We have been in this industry since last 6 years, pioneering in catering first class services to our customers and students across 40+ countries. Our Learning management system, mock tests, question bank and expert classroom guidance are our best few services.

Role:

UX Design

UI Design

Branding consultant