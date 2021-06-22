Maia

Corona Krause

Corona Krause abstract women in design frauhaus bauhaus geometric illustration
illustration for an artist and textile/fashion designer Corona (Korona) Krause
Frauhaus: women of the Bauhaus — https://frauhaus.org/
https://www.instagram.com/p/CN-IxBpBd19/

Posted on Jun 22, 2021
