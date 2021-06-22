Chathu Rashmini

Expedia App Redesign Challenge

Hey dribblers!

This is a design done by me for the Expedia App Redesign Challenge hosted by uplabs: https://www.uplabs.com

You all can view complete the UI shots by visiting my béhance portfolio
https://www.behance.net/gallery/122032425/Expedia-App-Redesign

Thanks a bunch :)

Posted on Jun 22, 2021
