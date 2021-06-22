Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Logo Boss

CinebiZZ

Logo Boss
Logo Boss
Hire Me
  • Save
CinebiZZ reel logo cinema logo movie logo graphic design design branding logo design agency logo ui brand identity illustration logo creative logo adobe illustrator logo trendz creative shape round shape circle logo circle round logo
Download color palette

This is my another new shot. I made a minimalistic cinema reel logo. In this logo I used some simple shapes. I used gradient to make it attractive. No font are used in this logo. I am not sure which font suit with the logo icon. Could you please suggest me some fonts name?

I will be happy if you drop your opinion about my cinema reel logo. Critisism is acceptable.
If you need any kind of minimalist logo feel free to contact. Besides, you can buy this logo if you need. I also do other designs. Like flyer, brochure, social media post, web banner etc.

Logo Boss
Logo Boss
Logo and Brand Identity Specialist!
Hire Me

More by Logo Boss

View profile
    • Like