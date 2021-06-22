Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Analytics & Reports - Team activity

Analytics & Reports - Team activity dashboard datavisualization chart activityreport teamreport data analytics reports
Get a full breakdown of the activity in your team and how everybody is doing. See who your top employees are when it comes to activity. Select by which activity you want to measure your employees, and break it down by overall activity or specific actions like sent messages, reviews etc.

Read more: https://support.teamtailor.com/en/articles/5339684-analytics-employees-report

