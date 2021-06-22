Edtech Kids Landing Page

🎟️ Freelancers - want to double your rate? Join industry legends Mt Freelance for an interactive two-part crash course in July. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
As my previous background to work with an Edtech organization I got an amazing opportunity to learn more about this industry and its product. So I was wondered, why not work on something like that.
Then I start looking for some inspirations, some ideas, and exploring new and new images. Later I found some rough Ideas in my mind. After that I just tried to visualize it.
As a UIUX designer, I always had to make sure that the interface looks clean and simple, on the other side It always has to be user-friendly. So overall it was a great experience to work with something like this. Near future, I will be really grateful to work on some real projects on that.
If you have any idea, Please say hello to: ronymondol181@gmail.com