Bird Logo - Golden Ratio & Logo Grid Animation

Bird Logo - Golden Ratio & Logo Grid Animation grid simple logo symbol how to guideline logo grid logo animation video tutorial bird logo branding owl logo owl blue bird golden ratio animal logo mark logo logo design bird
  1. Bird-logo-golden-ratio-grids.mp4
  2. Bird-logo-golden-ratio-grids-owl-logo-design-by-dainogo-01.jpg
  3. Bird-logo-golden-ratio-grids-owl-logo-design-by-dainogo-02.jpg

Bird Logo - This logo is one of the latest portfolio:

Bird Logos Collection Vol 01: https://www.behance.net/gallery/120819325/Bird-Logos-Collection-Vol-01

Video tutorial: https://youtu.be/dMBcDmNGRZw

