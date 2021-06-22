Aloysius Patrimonio

The General Grant Tree in the General Grant Grove WPA

The General Grant Tree in the General Grant Grove WPA natural
WPA poster art of the General Grant tree, a giant sequoia in the General Grant Grove section of Kings Canyon National Park in California, United States done in works project administration style.

Posted on Jun 22, 2021
