Anton Tkachev
3D Abstract Compositions

Anton Tkachev
Anton Tkachev for UI8
3D Abstract Compositions

3D Abstract Compositions

Say hello to 3D Abstract Compositions a nifty pack of aesthetically pleasing scenes, fully customizable and ready to render in C4D (with RedShift) or Blender (Cycles).

Choose from 15 different scenes or mix and match different objects to create your own in your favorite 3D program. We've also included a layered PSD files and rendered out all the scenes as transparent PNG files with a resolution of 3000x3000.

Super attractive and suitable for all kinds of creative projects!

Posted on Jun 22, 2021
