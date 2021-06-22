🎟️ Freelancers - want to double your rate? Join industry legends Mt Freelance for an interactive two-part crash course in July. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
SPECIA’s new visual language is based around the principle of “the same, but different.” The association brings programmers together with SMM experts, lawyers together with content managers, and designers together with heads of agencies. We drew geometric figures to represent each profession within digital marketing.
For example, our “project manager” symbol reflects the moment when a client contacts an agency, where the project manager plays the role of intermediary, and our “agency manager” symbol conveys the manager’s role as the person who bring all the departments in a company together.
