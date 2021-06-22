Uchi - Language school

Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
👋 Hello everybody!

There are so many different countries and different languages on our planet. It would be great if all languages could be learned in one place! Therefore, I made a design for an online school website, here you can learn any language, regardless of your native language.
I tried to make an easy, pleasant and playful design, because learning should only evoke pleasant emotions.

😍 Do you like the design? Please press the "L" button and leave a comment, this is very important for me!

