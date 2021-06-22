Uchi - Language school

🎟️ Freelancers - want to double your rate? Join industry legends Mt Freelance for an interactive two-part crash course in July. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
👋 Hello everybody!
There are so many different countries and different languages on our planet. It would be great if all languages could be learned in one place! Therefore, I made a design for an online school website, here you can learn any language, regardless of your native language.
I tried to make an easy, pleasant and playful design, because learning should only evoke pleasant emotions.
😍 Do you like the design? Please press the "L" button and leave a comment, this is very important for me!