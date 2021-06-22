Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Alona Lagodzia

UI Design for Event App

Alona Lagodzia
Alona Lagodzia
  • Save
UI Design for Event App map event visual design mobile design app ui user experience
Download color palette

🙌 Hi all,
Please check a new shot about:
UI Design for Event App that allows users check the nearest located events with ability to filter by time and type of events.

🗓 Earlier, I have done a web design for managing events for event holders: ttps://dribbble.com/shots/14056876-Dashboard-for-Manage-Events

❤️ Thanks for L

View all tags
Posted on Jun 22, 2021
Alona Lagodzia
Alona Lagodzia

More by Alona Lagodzia

View profile
    • Like