🙌 Hi all,
Please check a new shot about:
UI Design for Event App that allows users check the nearest located events with ability to filter by time and type of events.
🗓 Earlier, I have done a web design for managing events for event holders: ttps://dribbble.com/shots/14056876-Dashboard-for-Manage-Events
❤️ Thanks for L