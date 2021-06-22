Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Andrei

Think. Learn. Share

Andrei
Andrei
Think. Learn. Share power knowledgeispower knowledge landing contest thinkific illustration figma uxui ux design ui
I saw this Thinkific contest, and I liked this ideea of incorporating the "Knowledge is power. Share it." ideea in something that could be also a hero image for a website.

Tf knowledgeispower 4x
Rebound of
The Thinkific "Knowledge is power. Share it." challenge!
By Thinkific
Andrei
Andrei

