Accountick Dashboard | Accounting Platform

Accountick Dashboard | Accounting Platform
Here is how the dashboard for Accountick website looks like. Implementing every single needed bits on one piece was a challenging but yes we have done it by Pixirhy.

Pixirhy, a Brand & Web studio specialized in building & designing Brand Identities, Website and Illustration.

We are available to take on your project and build the bridge between your idea into action.

Let’ have a meeting:
hello@pixirhy.com

Designing Experiences Through Brand Identity & Web.
