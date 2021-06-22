Rosalba Porpora
Freaks & Dreamers

Appellation packaging design

packaging design labels nature illustration wellness scent packaging
Packaging design for scented oils - https://appellation.co/

The packaging designed for the single origin series wants to empathize the origin of the natural ingredients which are the base of each product.

See more on: https://www.behance.net/gallery/122027843/Appellation-Single-Origin?tracking_source=for_you_feed_user_published

Posted on Jun 22, 2021
