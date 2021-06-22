Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Lisa Bushilo

Shopping Cart + Checkout

Lisa Bushilo
Lisa Bushilo
  • Save
Shopping Cart + Checkout delivery payment belarus ux design voog checkout cart shopping shopping cart
Download color palette

Task: To develop a shopping cart based on the elements of the Voog Design System. The shopping cart should include a list of products with the ability to remove the product or move it to favorites and change the quantity or color of the selected product, payment and delivery details, a recommendation for "related products" and a final invoice.

View all tags
Posted on Jun 22, 2021
Lisa Bushilo
Lisa Bushilo

More by Lisa Bushilo

View profile
    • Like