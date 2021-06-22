Shopping Cart + Checkout

🎟️ Freelancers - want to double your rate? Join industry legends Mt Freelance for an interactive two-part crash course in July. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Task: To develop a shopping cart based on the elements of the Voog Design System. The shopping cart should include a list of products with the ability to remove the product or move it to favorites and change the quantity or color of the selected product, payment and delivery details, a recommendation for "related products" and a final invoice.