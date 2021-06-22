kush sharma

Viking

Viking viking vector illustration logo
Learning to manipulate basic shapes in illustrator.

Having fun.

Learning by doing is the best way to learn any skill.

Used rectangles, polygons etc. to create this viking vector.

Posted on Jun 22, 2021
