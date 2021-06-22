Hi Folks,

Today we want to share a project design about Banking Dictionary App. This application is intended to search for regional language words quickly and instantly. Hope you enjoy it!🤩

.

What do you think?

-------------------------------

Thank you for watching!

Follow to stay connected with us and press [L] ❤ if you love it...

.

Available for a new project! Contact Us :

kardusinfo.com@gmail.com