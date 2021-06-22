Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Riri Basuki (rrvvvbs)

SINGA BARONG KRIS POST CARD - Javanese Traditional Weapon

Riri Basuki (rrvvvbs)
Riri Basuki (rrvvvbs)
  • Save
SINGA BARONG KRIS POST CARD - Javanese Traditional Weapon adobephotoshop graphic design postcard graphic art
Download color palette

i draw manually in the blank paper, then colored it with watercolor, the i edited in photoshop into a post card design

View all tags
Posted on Jun 22, 2021
Riri Basuki (rrvvvbs)
Riri Basuki (rrvvvbs)

More by Riri Basuki (rrvvvbs)

View profile
    • Like