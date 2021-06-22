X-Team / Mainpage Animation

🎟️ Freelancers - want to double your rate? Join industry legends Mt Freelance for an interactive two-part crash course in July. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Glad to share with you an inspirational online recruitment concept made for X-Team here at Wlitz. Unique layouts, UX improvements, design system, high readability, micro motions to create a dynamic and holistic branding.
Special thanks to Emre, Özkan, Sinan and Ryan Chartrand.
Don't forget to check out other screens of the X-Team. Please leave the comment with your opinion. I hope you like it!
—
Stay tuned and follow us for further updates.
@Wlitz
The team is available for new projects and connect with us for hire: hi[at]wlitz.com
Why are you reporting this shot?
Please visit our Help Center for instructions on reporting Trademark or Copyright violations.