Maksim Chasovskikh

Daily UI - Landing Page

Maksim Chasovskikh
Maksim Chasovskikh
  • Save
Daily UI - Landing Page photoshop figmadesign ui dailyui figma design
Download color palette

Daily UI Challenge #003 (Landing Page)

I am a beginner designer and your feedback and comments are very important for me
Fell free to share your thoughts about my works 😄

View all tags
Posted on Jun 22, 2021
Maksim Chasovskikh
Maksim Chasovskikh

More by Maksim Chasovskikh

View profile
    • Like