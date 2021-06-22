🎟️ Freelancers - want to double your rate? Join industry legends Mt Freelance for an interactive two-part crash course in July. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Hey Dribbblers!!!
We are delighted to introduce you to Arsenic Design System, one interface design coherent method for all your design operations!
We always believed that consistency in design isn’t something you add when you finish designing, it’s a whole mindset, a process, and a pathway to meet user expectations and so we developed the Arsenic method for powerful digital product designs.
Why bother to visually design every state of every screen while you can think more efficiently and operate by assembling all components line of UX/UI in a contribution space.
Arsenic Design System | Get Free Demo | Sketch Plugin | Cohort Marketplace
PS: Figma version coming soon