Daniele Simonelli

Pasta Casalinga - Pasta shapes and enamel pin

Daniele Simonelli
Daniele Simonelli
Hire Me
  • Save
Pasta Casalinga - Pasta shapes and enamel pin enamel pin pasta shapes pasta vector texture dsgn illustration daniele simonelli
Pasta Casalinga - Pasta shapes and enamel pin enamel pin pasta shapes pasta vector texture dsgn illustration daniele simonelli
Download color palette
  1. dr4.jpg
  2. dr5.jpg

Tshirt illustration and enamel pin for PastaCasalinga, an Italian restaurant based in Seattle.
Website: https://pastacasalingaseattle.com/story/
Full Project: https://www.behance.net/gallery/117807877/Pasta-Casalinga-Seattle-Website-Illustrations

Daniele Simonelli
Daniele Simonelli
Freelance Illustrator & Graphic Designer.
Hire Me

More by Daniele Simonelli

View profile
    • Like