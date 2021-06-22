Dmitriy Stepanenko

Bioniq - Health Management Dashboard

design bar chart cards graph graphic design platinum neumorphism blur dashboard ui web panel interface management web product medic health dashboard
Bioniq - is a modern platform for the monitoring and management of your health
In the dashboard, you can track your body conditions

Explore the elements of your blood tests in detail
Get recommendations from experts etc.

FROM NOTHING TO MAKE PEOPLE LOVE
