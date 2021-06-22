Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Igor Shelopaev

Airport runway analysis

Igor Shelopaev
Igor Shelopaev
  • Save
Airport runway analysis swiftui chart sunburst
Download color palette

#swiftui #apple #M1 This variant of a sunburst #SwiftUI diagram shows two or three layers of the hierarchy at a time depends on a device type and screen resolution https://youtu.be/ERGz6xNSEEs

View all tags
Posted on Jun 22, 2021
Igor Shelopaev
Igor Shelopaev

More by Igor Shelopaev

View profile
    • Like