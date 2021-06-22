Wave after waves or design on the cup

🎟️ Freelancers - want to double your rate? Join industry legends Mt Freelance for an interactive two-part crash course in July. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
My project of my imagine graphic vector waves on the cup. I tried to make it clean and fine. Blue colors are establishing to water, color red is a symbol of warm light of the sun. I hope that you like it. Follow my profile on dribbble and instagram where I show my creating process.
My IG: https://www.instagram.com/paintsymphony/