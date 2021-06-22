Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Now UI Design System PRO is a premium Bootstrap 5 design system provided by Creative Tim. It is a beautiful cross-platform UI kit featuring over 300 frontend individual elements, like buttons, inputs, navbars, nav tabs, cards, or alerts, giving you the freedom of choosing and combining. All components can take variations in color, that you can easily modify using SASS files and classes.

If you want to get inspiration or just show something directly to your clients, you can jump start your development with our pre-built example pages. You will be able to quickly set up the basic structure for your web project. View example pages here.

What can you find in the PRO version?
✅ 300+ Coded Elements
✅ 100+ Design Blocks
✅ 39 Example Pages

