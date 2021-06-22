🎟️ Freelancers - want to double your rate? Join industry legends Mt Freelance for an interactive two-part crash course in July. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Syntax is a brand safety tool, which relies on a state of the art NLP (Natural Language Processing) to identify and analyze content in 19 different languages. With the help of Syntax marketing professionals have greater control over what content their brands’ ads appear at, providing them with brand safety as well as targeting possibilities.
With such a complex issue, there is no shortage of information, tips and angles to shower potential users with. Our challenge was to provide an accessible and easy-to-understand control panel, with an optimized landing page, and to find balance between showcasing USPs and direct information for visitors. The project also extended to the design and execution of the ad campaign accompanying the launch of the tool, to raise awareness of the product and it’s value.
Product Owners: Zoltán Papp, Stoics Ambro, Attila Kassitzky - Dot Creative
Creative Director: Vince Pataky
Design Director: Dániel Buzas
Content Director: Márton Surowiak
UX Design: Dóra Melher, Tamás Stephen
Content Visual, 3D Design: Dóra Melher
UI Designers: Dóra Melher, Péter Bódis, Márk Tóth,