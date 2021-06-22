Climamarket is the go-to ecommerce platform for air conditioning, heating and plumbing products in Italy. They define themselves as an ecosystem of experienced professionals who strive to offer the best HVAC services and solutions for the needs of every household.

Their beginnings date back to 1950 with the first family activity. It was founded and administered by the family Scilanga of Cirò Marina (KR) and it is now managed by the third generation of the family.

After having increasingly acquired the status of market leader on a national level, Climamarket came to Rocket Studio with a clear project in mind: expanding its reach beyond national borders and positioning itself on the international scenario as the go-to online store for those who look to create the perfect environment in their homes.

In order to do so, the first necessary step was developing a new brand identity that would differentiate Climamarket from its international competitors and allow it to position itself among its wide and varied audience ranges.