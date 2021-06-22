David Lynch | Biography Website 1/3

🎟️ Freelancers - want to double your rate? Join industry legends Mt Freelance for an interactive two-part crash course in July. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hello Dribbble! Today i present my work.
This is my vision for David Lynch's biography website.
If you like 🧡 my work, it will be my motivation to create more projects. Would love to hear your feedback 🙂
Press key "L" to like this post.
-----
Do you want to see more of my work? I invite you to my social profiles.
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/bibickl
Behance: https://www.behance.net/bibickl
Want to create something great?
Feel free contact - lina.bibick@yandex.ru or https://www.t.me/bibickl