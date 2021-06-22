InkFlare

Drifan Driver App

vector design interface illustration uitrends userinterfacedesign branding ux ui
A driver emergency app to help with road traffic and unforeseen events en route drivers. It hints driver's of recent news in their locality and it's environs and where they can sort for immediate assistance regarding driving, that is contacting the police, mechanic, ambulance and any other emergencies.

