Scorched Book cover design

A client aproached me asking if I was able to design a book cover for her book. At first I was hesitant as I never designed a book cover before however I enjoy a challenge so I took it on. The book is a fantasy book where the theme is elements fighting obtaining the crown. This is the first book of the series. The first book is about the element of fire and the main theme of the crown to create this cover. The client was blown away with the final design. I am happy with it too. I think the final product came out really well.